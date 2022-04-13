Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) to Hold

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GREE. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Greenidge Generation in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Greenidge Generation from $82.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

GREE traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 509,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,326. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54. Greenidge Generation has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 10,180.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 3,661.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates an integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility in the Town of Torrey, New York. It owns and operates data centers for bitcoin mining and blockchain services. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 15,300 miners. It also generates and distributes electricity through a natural gas power generation facility with an installed capacity of 106 megawatt located in New York.

