Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) to Hold

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.72.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.84. Nikola has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $19.52.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 19.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,567,000 after buying an additional 610,117 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nikola by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Nikola by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Nikola in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nikola (Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

