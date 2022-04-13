Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “
Shares of OTCMKTS:OLCLY opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.50. Oriental Land has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of -161.14 and a beta of -0.06.
Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.
