Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) to Hold

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PBFX. StockNews.com began coverage on PBF Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

PBFX opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $907.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.57. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.65 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 70.35% and a net margin of 43.11%. On average, analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 206.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 80,727 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 65.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

