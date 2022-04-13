Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) to Hold

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

NYSE PAGP opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.89. Plains GP has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.51%. Research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Plains GP by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,079,000 after acquiring an additional 348,203 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Plains GP by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,005,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,136,000 after acquiring an additional 195,017 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 12,307,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after acquiring an additional 33,247 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,015,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,273,000 after acquiring an additional 67,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 2.9% during the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,684,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

