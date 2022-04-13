Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $47.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 20.08 and a quick ratio of 19.27.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $37,345,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth approximately $9,996,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.