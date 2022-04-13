Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) to Sell

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of SRZN opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Surrozen has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Surrozen by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Surrozen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Consonance Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Surrozen by 249.8% during the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 3,497,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after buying an additional 2,497,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Surrozen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About Surrozen (Get Rating)

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

