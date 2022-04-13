Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) to Sell

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “
Shares of SRZN opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Surrozen has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.93.
Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
