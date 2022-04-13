Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) to Sell

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif. “

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ UNCY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. 61,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,438. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNCY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $700,000. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

