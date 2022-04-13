Zacks Investment Research Lowers Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) to Hold

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

CRSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CRSR traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.24. 475,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $42.97.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.