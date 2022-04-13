Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) to Hold

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

ESALY stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 28,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,523. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. Eisai has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $129.79.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Eisai will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

