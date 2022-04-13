Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “
Shares of KZIA opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62.
Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
