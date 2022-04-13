Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Shares of KZIA opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kazia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 53,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kazia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

