Zacks Investment Research Lowers Knowles (NYSE:KN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Knowles is focused on delivering high-value, differentiated solutions to a diverse set of growing end markets to expand its gross margin. The company benefits from strong MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphone demand. It intends to capitalize on acoustics to help users engage with technology through spoken commands. Knowles has an integrated design and manufacturing scale of operations, which enable it to have flexibility and quick time-to-market. Proprietary manufacturing techniques have facilitated it to fine-tune its business with the evolving customer demands and invest in high-value solutions. However, research and development activities could lead to escalated costs. The Precision Devices segment is susceptible to capital investment cycles. Supply-chain disruptions and extended international footprint are other concerns.”

Get Knowles alerts:

KN has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Knowles in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.30.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. Knowles has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $234.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 47,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $1,062,301.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,323 shares of company stock worth $1,924,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knowles (Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.