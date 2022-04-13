Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) to Sell

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

STRL opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $401.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth $7,733,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 418,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 205,569 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,345,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,547,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 767,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,172,000 after acquiring an additional 148,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Construction (STRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.