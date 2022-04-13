Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) to Buy

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CDK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.43. 4,870,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,547. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.20. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

