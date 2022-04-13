Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) to Strong-Buy

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE GPRK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,262. The company has a market cap of $969.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.73. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.94 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GeoPark will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

