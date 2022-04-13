Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Halma from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $32.20 price objective on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered Halma from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.60.

HLMAF stock opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. Halma has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

