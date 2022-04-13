Zacks Investment Research Upgrades J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $152.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $134.68 and a 1-year high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $318.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods (Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.