Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $6.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $345.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.01% and a negative net margin of 29,448.99%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 452.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

