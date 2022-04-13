Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) to “Buy”

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $875.93 million, a P/E ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDF Solutions (PDFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.