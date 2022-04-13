Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Teva faces challenges in the form of generic erosion of some branded drugs including Copaxone, pricing erosion in the U.S. generics business, a high debt load and a sparse branded pipeline. Nonetheless, new drugs Austedo and Ajovy are emerging as significant drivers of sales growth. With improving operational efficiencies, significant debt reduction over the past four years, and improving fundamentals, we believe the company may return to growth in a couple of years. Teva, however, is involved in an opioid litigation and faces DOJ investigations on allocations of price fixing. A potential settlement on opioid litigation in the next 12 months can be an important catalyst for the stock. There are concerns about Teva’s generic products’ growth due to the lack of new growth drivers following limited launches. Teva’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,109,000 after buying an additional 13,474,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,541,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,877,000 after buying an additional 785,802 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,317,000 after buying an additional 1,494,519 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,558,000 after buying an additional 3,210,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,186,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,710,000 after buying an additional 1,015,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.