Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Zalando alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZLNDY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zalando from €92.00 ($100.00) to €56.00 ($60.87) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €96.50 ($104.89) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Zalando to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.88.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. Zalando has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Zalando Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zalando (ZLNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.