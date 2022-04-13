Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $470.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $539.14.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $402.21 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $375.63 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.58 and its 200-day moving average is $509.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,602,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

