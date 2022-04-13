Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $367,020.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,769.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $348,990.00.

On Monday, February 14th, John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.65, for a total value of $346,950.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, John Geschke sold 4,800 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total value of $548,832.00.

Shares of ZEN traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.53. 2,071,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 1.00. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.00.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 45.4% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 5.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Zendesk by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

