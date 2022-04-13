Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $367,020.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,769.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 11th, John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $348,990.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.65, for a total value of $346,950.00.
- On Thursday, February 10th, John Geschke sold 4,800 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total value of $548,832.00.
Shares of ZEN traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.53. 2,071,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 1.00. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 45.4% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 5.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Zendesk by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.
Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.
