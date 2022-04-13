Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given New $67.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZNTL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.37 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.16.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $602,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,080 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $855,537.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,307 shares of company stock valued at $8,607,201 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

