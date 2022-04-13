Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) vs. Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Head-To-Head Comparison

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) and Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Zevia PBC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Primo Water shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Primo Water shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zevia PBC and Primo Water, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zevia PBC 0 3 5 0 2.63 Primo Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zevia PBC presently has a consensus target price of $14.19, suggesting a potential upside of 269.47%. Given Zevia PBC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than Primo Water.

Profitability

This table compares Zevia PBC and Primo Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A Primo Water -0.15% 5.33% 1.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zevia PBC and Primo Water’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zevia PBC $138.17 million 1.79 -$45.99 million N/A N/A Primo Water $2.07 billion 1.11 -$3.20 million ($0.02) -719.50

Primo Water has higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC.

Summary

Primo Water beats Zevia PBC on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zevia PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels. It provides its products under the Zevia brand name. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

Primo Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, RenÃ¼, Water Event Pure Water Solutions, Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands. It provides its services to residential customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and regional and national corporations and retailers. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. Primo Water Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

