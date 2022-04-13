Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.65.

Shares of ZION opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $75.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day moving average is $65.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $213,938.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

