Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Zogenix ( NASDAQ:ZGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 91.20% and a negative net margin of 278.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth $20,876,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,181 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,090,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,476,000 after purchasing an additional 883,744 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 23.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after buying an additional 516,935 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth about $7,089,000.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

