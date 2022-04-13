Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Zogenix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair lowered shares of Zogenix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Zogenix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.89. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Zogenix ( NASDAQ:ZGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 91.20% and a negative net margin of 278.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $32,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Zogenix by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Zogenix by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zogenix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Zogenix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

