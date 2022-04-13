Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $747,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $780,014.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $801,119.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $976,324.00.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $106.58 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $406.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.63. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of -0.93.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

