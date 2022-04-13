ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Down 74.2% in March

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the March 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ZOZO stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,607. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02. ZOZO has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates consignment shop, which includes various brand stores under the ZOZOTOWN name as a tenant; purchased stock shop that purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, which buys and sells used fashion-related merchandise from individual users; PayPay mall, an online shopping mall; and WEAR, a fashion app.

