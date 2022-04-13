Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $281.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $281.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $317.45.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $223.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.81 and a 200-day moving average of $277.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

