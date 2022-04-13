Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Todd Mcelhatton Sells 4,700 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $63,873.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,153.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, April 1st, Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $145,744.06.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,269. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 2.14. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Zuora by 735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zuora by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

