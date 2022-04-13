Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 91.39% from the stock’s previous close.

ZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. HSBC raised Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.89.

Get Zymergen alerts:

NASDAQ:ZY opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. Zymergen has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Zymergen ( NASDAQ:ZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03. Zymergen had a negative net margin of 2,160.81% and a negative return on equity of 213.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymergen will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 32,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $93,673.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $27,338.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,098 shares of company stock worth $660,788.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Zymergen by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zymergen by 1,265.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the third quarter worth $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Zymergen by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zymergen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymergen (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.