-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSE:THM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for International Tower Hill Mines’ earnings. International Tower Hill Mines also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Tower Hill Mines.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 338,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,836. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.47. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.25.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

