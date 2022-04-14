-$0.02 EPS Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.04). DZS posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $98.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.25 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DZSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DZS by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. DZS has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

