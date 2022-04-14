-$0.06 EPS Expected for Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minim’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Minim reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minim will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Minim.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.77 million. Minim had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Minim during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Minim during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Minim during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Minim during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Minim stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.19. Minim has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

