-$0.06 EPS Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is $0.97. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

TNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. 204,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,749. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $207.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth $385,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 48,243 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 426,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

