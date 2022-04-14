$0.12 EPS Expected for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.13. Daseke posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Daseke had a return on equity of 70.76% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $394.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. 435,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $500.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Daseke during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,105,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Daseke by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Daseke by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,548,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Daseke by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 29,156 shares in the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daseke (Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.