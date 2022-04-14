-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 112,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

