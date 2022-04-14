$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital also reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 60.30% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of MRCC stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 46,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,847. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 867,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 528,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

