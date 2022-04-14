$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.29. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NWL traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $22.46. 2,174,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,015. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

