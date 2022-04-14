-$0.34 EPS Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) to report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.35). Okta reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 240%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.63.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $150.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $287.44.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $614,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,716,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 41.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after purchasing an additional 808,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

