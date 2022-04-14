$0.34 EPS Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.31. SPX posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SPX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE SPXC opened at $45.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in SPX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 9.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

