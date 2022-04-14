$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. WhiteHorse Finance also posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of WHF opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 97.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

