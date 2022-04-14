-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) to post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). DoorDash posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

NYSE:DASH opened at $110.76 on Monday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion and a PE ratio of -79.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.26.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $5,172,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total value of $567,068.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,099 shares of company stock worth $47,948,303 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 1.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoorDash (DASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.