$0.42 EPS Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $130.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.34 and its 200-day moving average is $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $113.41 and a 1 year high of $171.91. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.86 and a beta of 0.92.
In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,930,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $75,964,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $63,655,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,996,000 after buying an additional 386,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,341,000 after buying an additional 269,168 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (Get Rating)
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
