-$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) will report ($0.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of ($1.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $53.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

