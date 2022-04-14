$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.77. National Retail Properties posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 140.40%.
National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
