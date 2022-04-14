$0.77 EPS Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Silgan reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $45.62. 245,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,761. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $276,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $779,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Silgan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,903,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,530,000 after buying an additional 234,789 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Silgan by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

