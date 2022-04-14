$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) will report $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Coty posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $5.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

COTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

In other news, CEO Sue Nabi purchased 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 12,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,525.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Coty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Coty by 67.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 716,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 289,555 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Coty by 54.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coty by 3.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 337,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTY traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,532,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,614,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.14 and a beta of 2.47. Coty has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.